Multi-million dollar donation for Mississippi civil rights museum

The country's first state-funded civil rights museum is millions richer after a recent donation.

"The State of Mississippi is wanting to share their history and learn from it," explained the Department of Archives and History's Lucy Allen.

Former Governor William Winter and Myrlie Evers were on hand as the W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced it's $2.3 million dollar endowment Tuesday. Two Mississippi Museum's Project Director Lucy Allen says not all the money will be stowed away till the museum opening.

"We have a difficult story to tell but it's a story we want to share with all the generations, especially with school children who didn't actually experience it," said Allen. "But we want them to start thinking about it and learning about it now with the civil rights curriculum."

The Department of Archives and History is already planning a workshop for this summer.

"The subject matter will be teaching difficult history," explained Allen. "We will have teachers come and apply. It will be a limited number of teachers that they will spend a full week working with the primary resources and artifacts that we have, that they will eventually see the museum."

Next week will mark a year since the groundbreaking. It is on schedule for an opening date of December 10, 2017. That includes the civil rights museum and the Mississippi history museum.

They expect to have the first phase of construction complete by June 2015. Then, they'll start work on the interior of both museums.

The opening will line up with the celebration of the state's bicentennial. The total project cost for the two museums is $90 million.



