Chris Hudgison was named WLBT Sports Director in September 2014. He's had the chance to cover Mississippi State in the 2017 Women's Final Four, the resurgence of Alcorn State football, plus a wild 2014 season when MSU and Ole Miss pigskin were on the national radar.

Before coming to Jackson, Chris was at KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was the Sports Director from 2012-2014 and the Weekend Sports Anchor from 2009-2011.

During his time in Jonesboro, he tracked the rise of the Arkansas State Red Wolves. That included five coaching changes in five seasons (Hugh Freeze & Gus Malzahn had pit stops there to name a few).

Chris calls Columbus, Georgia his hometown. The Columbus State alum started his broadcasting career back in 2003 for WTVM. He worked his way up from production assistant to news photographer to sports reporter.

When he's not working, you can find him playing Playstation or chasing Old Man Par on the golf course.

Chris is active in social media. You can follow him at twitter or on his facebook page.

Feel free to email him anytime with story ideas.