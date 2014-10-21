Hotel fire victim recalls her near death experience

Amanda Shelton and her husband, Marcus, say they heard screams for help while returning to the Studio 6 hotel on East River Place from the grocery store Sunday night.

They went to the screams and found an older gentleman caught inside a burning hotel room. Shelton says it appears his couch caught on fire.

“When they grabbed the couch, the flames came out and when it came out it erupted," Shelton explained. “

We're walking up and all of a sudden we hear somebody say help, help. We ran.

My husband and I ran to go and see what was going on. The guy was in his room and there's smoke and he's like the couch is on fire, the couch is on fire."

Shelton and her husband were able to get the older gentleman out, but once they did, they became trapped.

"My husband looked at me and he said I love you and the next thing I know he was gone, he bolted through the doorway, through the couch and he got out and came around to the window to bust it so he can get me out," Shelton said. "He kept bussing the window until he was able to break one layer of the window."

Shelton eventually got out of the burning building. She says she believes God sent her an angel.

"I kept on grabbing my shoulder and there was no hand and I kept going like this and it was nobody,” Shelton explained. “Then I realized, it's God he's with me, please lead me out of here and I'm standing at the window. Next thing I know hands were touching me and I'm being pulled out of there"

Shelton suffered lacerations to her upper thigh, legs and knees.

She also had burns to her hand and face.

"The only thing going through my mind is am I going to see my kids," she said. "When I got out, I sat on the bench and I called my kids, it was just hearing their voice. It was just a sign of relief."

Shelton says she has two daughters ages 7 and 9.

Shelton's husband had surgery Monday afternoon at CMMC, and is recovering nicely.

They both are just thankful to be alive.

Fire investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.