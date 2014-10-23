Cochran isn't shying away from controversial campaign tactic

A block party and rally were held for incumbent Senator Thad Cochran in downtown Jackson Thursday. The crowd was mostly African American. Cochran acknowledged their support from his primary runoff.

"All of you who are taking an active role in the political life of our state and our nation," Cochran said from the podium. "When I can remember this, you were denied that right. And that was wrong."

Cochran's campaign was criticized following the runoff for reaching out to folks who traditionally voted as Democrats. With less than two weeks till the general election, Cochran is standing by the strategy.

"Well, I think it's the right thing to do in terms of soliciting votes from all segments of the community and that's what my practice has been since I first ran for Congress in 1972," explained Cochran.

The event was sponsored by Bishop Ronnie Crudup's political action committee, All Citizens for Mississippi. Crudup doesn't think any other Republican candidate could've drawn the kind of support Cochran has.

"It's simply because of his record because he has done a whole lot for the African-American community," said Crudup. "Our people know that. They supported him because of that."

Others say the community was looking past the party to the person.

"The day comes when we have to vote for our best interest as opposed to racial divides and political divides," described Cochran supporter Socrates Garrett. "We have to look at the best candidate and give them an opportunity to keep serving."

But the tactic disappoints some like Hinds County Democratic Party Chairman Claude McInnis.

"What concerns me most is that a person who has a history and knowledge of the state of Mississippi, history and knowledge of the Republican Party, ask anybody to vote Republican," said McInnis. "I just can't believe that."

There was originally a fundraiser for the Hinds County Democratic Party scheduled for Thursday night. It has postponed till November 13. They say it was due to a change in singer Bobby Rush's schedule.

Thad Cochran maintains that he has no plans to debate his Democratic opponent Travis Childers.



Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

