Family: Man falls asleep while cooking and perishes in fire

An apartment fire in Jackson claimed the life of one Saturday evening.

Family members told us the fire started between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday at Northside Terrace Apartments.

The victim, 40-year-old, Martin Thompson, died from injuries sustained in the fire according to the family.

We're told the fire started in the kitchen, where Thompson was cooking pork chops.

Family said he fell asleep.

"She (my daughter) told me that she seen him and he wasn't moving so I took her to the emergency room to University and that's when we got the news," said Thompson's mother-in-law Dorothy Bracey.

"It's really sad, someone then lost they life like that because didn't no one even try to see what was going on and it hurts so bad to see somebody family go through this here and didn't nobody try to help the boy," added neighbor Gladys Powell.

"It's going to be kind of hard he was a good loving person anybody who meet him you really can't say too much about him in a bad way. He just a good person, loved everybody, loved animals loved worshiping and loved my sister and that's his main thing taking care of him and her," added Thompson's brother-in-law, John Bracey.

Family said Thompson leaves behind a 20-year-old daughter and a wife.

Funeral arrangements for Thompson are pending.

The fire is still under investigation.

