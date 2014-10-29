Five candidates running for Ward 1 council seat

People who live in Ward 1 of Jackson got a chance to listen to the ideas of those candidates running for the open council seat Tuesday night.

The seat is being vacated by by Quentin Whitwell.

For about an hour, the five men hoping to get Whitwell's council seat told a packed audience at Bellwether Church their thoughts on different issues in Jackson and how they can make the city better.

On the crime issue: Amile Wilson says the easiest solution - put more cops on the streets.

"The GI bill that I proposed is self funding, it's revenue neutral and it puts more cops on the beat and that is the first step to bringing more police and more safety to the city, Amile Wilson, one candidate said.

Other topics....the amount of no bill cases in the city of Jackson:

"When you get opium being sold out from West Jackson at a convenient store and there's a no bill on it and you don't have police officers called to testify in front of the grand jury that's a problem," said Dorsey Carson.

And vacant properties, road infrastructure and council terms...

"We get it cleaned up to a certain degree and then find productive people who are going to take that land and make use of it," Ashby Foote said.

"We have roads in Ward 1 and all over the city that are in pretty okay shape there are a lot that need report they got those alligator cracks on them they have not been sealed, water is getting in they are going to start coming back up that's a big problem," Charles Barbour, another candidate explained.

"If I'm elected, I'm going to step away from teaching I'm going to serve the city of Jackson, I look at this as a calling to serve I want to be able to make sure that I'm around, communicate with the citizens,” said Richard Sellers.

Those who attended the forum say it helps decide their vote.

"I really didn't know anything about several of these candidates,” Lampton Harry, who's lived in Ward 1 since 1999 said. I knew their name but didn't know their backgrounds."

"We learned a lot about them personally and I think it will help a lot of voters become more informed it definitely helped me," Justin Thompson, a concerned citizen explained.

And that was the goal.

"We thought it was important for the citizens of our Jackson community to have an opportunity to meet the candidates to see the people that are willing to step up leadership roles in Jackson," said John Dinkins, one of the event's organizers.