Jackson Police arrest two after shootout and chase

Jackson Police have arrested two people allegedly responsible for a string of auto burglaries and house burglaries. Their arrests come after an extensive manhunt that turned into a shootout and chase Tuesday evening.

Police arrested 30 year old Terrance Luckett and 23 year old Antonio Anderson.

Tuesday night police responded to Highland Village for a report of a stolen vehicle. An off duty JPD officer was working the parking lot and provided officers with the suspects' vehicle information, which was described as a black Honda.



When officers arrived to assist, the victim said his car was stolen and a gun was inside.



Officers located the vehicle a short time later at Pleasant Avenue and Illinois Avenue, but the suspects refused to stop and ran into the woods.

A 2-hour search ensued that included Jackson Police officers, the Jackson/Hinds County SWAT team and a K-9 unit from Madison County.

Police say Luckett and Anderson was apprehended shortly thereafter.

"When we attempted to arrest them there were shots fired from the suspect vehicle so again this points to the fact that these are professional criminals with the potential to be very dangerous and I just want to take this opportunity to ensure the public that we're going to do whatever it takes to get individuals like this off the street," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance.

Police said handguns were also recovered from both suspects.

They are being held without bond.



Police say the two have extensive criminal histories. They face a number of charges including possession of a stolen firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and auto burglary. Other charges are pending.

Police are looking for a third suspect, Wesley Gray, who investigators say could also be connected to the crime.

