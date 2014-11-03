Senate candidates make final push for votes

Scheduling the final hours of campaigning is like putting together a puzzle. The candidates fit in as many different spots as they can.



Incumbent Senator Thad Cochran made a traditional pre-election day stop at Mama Hamil's in Madison Monday. He also visited with folks in Meridian. He joked when asked about the intense nature of his re-election campaign.

"The state has gotten bigger I think as we've gone along," explained Cochran. "But I think we're reaching out to everybody, letting them know that I'm up for re-election this year."

Cochran is still pushing his experience as a selling point. Frequently discussing the needs of our military and status of jobs and the economy. If Republicans take control of the Senate, he could be in line for a leadership role in the appropriations committee.

"I like the term Mr. Chairman," said Cochran. "I'm trying to get used to being called that."

Several local and state leaders were shoulder to shoulder with Cochran for lunch. He says he's confident about his chances.

"I think we're going to win," Cochran explained as the crowd cheered.

Opponent Travis Childers used a plane to his advantage. It helped to make stops in Meridian, Hattiesburg, the gulf coast and Greenville possible.

"We have put together a broad coalition of people from all over the state who feel like it's time for a change," explained Travis Childers. "They feel like 42 years is long enough. They feel like a government that doesn't work for them anymore. Washington D.C., no question is broken."

That's why he's fighting for issues like raising the minimum wage and equal pay for equal work.

"Some say it's a red state but other people get elected statewide here as a Democrat," said Childers. "We believe we fit that mold. We believe we represent the people who count."

Childers calls himself a proud Democrat but makes it clear that he's not a liberal.

"Absolutely we think we're going to win," said Childers.

