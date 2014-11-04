Election night 2014: Cochran or Childers

Senator Thad Cochran's supporters will soon be gathering at the Mississippi Children's Museum. Challenger Travis Childers will spend election night in Tupelo. The Secretary of State's office says there's been a steady stream of voters at the polls. A seat in the U.S. Senate is at stake.Six term Senator Thad Cochran didn't get closure on his primary race till last month. The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that state Senator Chris McDaniel waited too long to file his election challenge.A potential game changer for Cochran is the African American votes. They were credited for giving him a boost in the June 24th primary runoff. Those same voters held a rally for him last month."Well, I think it's the right thing to do in terms of soliciting votes from all segments of the community," said Cochran.There could be broader national implications for a Cochran victory. If he wins and Republicans regain control of the Senate-- he would be in line for a leadership role on the appropriations committee."I like the term Mr. Chairman," said Cochran." I'm trying to get used to being called that."A wild card in the race is a hold over from that nasty Republican primary. But it could be Travis Childers who benefits from the still-frustrated voters like Roy Nicholson."I myself am going to vote for Childers because he is more conservative than Cochran," said Nicholson. "And we are conservatives first. Republicans second."Childers calls himself a proud democrat but makes it clear he's not a liberal.Childers started his call for debate almost immediately after the Republican runoff."We had hoped there would be at minimum one debate per Congressional district," said Childers.But Cochran never agreed to it, saying the voters knew all they needed to about him.