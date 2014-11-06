Two sisters have baby boys on same day

Two sisters from Yazoo City celebrated a huge milestone at Woman's Hospital Tuesday, they both had healthy baby boys an hour and a half apart

"We were both shocked and excited at the same time because we were very very close you know growing up and stuff," said Jamaiya Freeman.

Jamaiya Freeman and her sister, Keyona Madrid now have a new bond, both delivering their healthy baby boys, Ashston Omari Reed and Kolin Jace Madrid on the same day

"An hour apart, like an hour and 30 minutes apart," said Keyona Madrid

Although the sisters from Yazoo City were both pregnant at the same time, having the same delivery day came as a surprise.

"My due date wasn't actually until November 16 and I went in for a checkup and had dilated like 5 centimeters so he sent me right over," Freeman explained.

Little Ashston and Kolin are not only cousins but they look alike too.

The first time mothers say they were happy to have one another during this experience.

"And it was just amazing from the beginning to even be pregnant with her and we went to every doctors appointment together," said Madrid.

They say it's an experience they will never forget.

"It will go down in history and have something to always look back on," said Freeman.

Both mothers said they are thankful they had each other during the pregnancy.