New campaign links faith and LGBT community

The Human Rights Campaign has created a campaign called "All God's Children" that's costing more than $300,000. It will include television ads, direct mail, phone banking operations, billboards and other conversations.



The first ad features Mary Jane Kennedy. She describes herself as a born-again Christian. Her faith was tested when she learned some of her family secrets.



"Fourteen years ago my middle son came out to me and amazingly the same day my youngest son came out to me," Kennedy described. "As a Bible believing, Bible teaching, stay-at-home mom, it almost made my head fall off."



The Human Rights Campaign points to a Gallup study that calls Mississippi the most religious state in America. They're hoping personal stories will force the faith community to have conversations of LGBT acceptance.



"If I'm going to err, and I probably may, I want to err towards grace, towards love and toward believing that Jesus Christ's can take care of everything that I don't understand," said Kennedy.



It's not that cut and dry for the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board.



"The Bible is our ultimate guide and we believe the Bible describes homosexuality as a sin," explained The Baptist Record's editor William Perkins.



Perkins admits there's difference of opinions in churches. Yet, he thinks the vast majority of those affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention believe marriage is between a man and woman.



The state's first marriage equality lawsuit will be heard in federal court Wednesday.



"I think if homosexual marriage was legalized I don't think it would change anything for the church because we do answer to a higher authority," Perkins explained.



Some cities have adopted ordinances recognizing acceptance of the LGBT community. But there are currently no LEGAL protections for those people in Mississippi.



