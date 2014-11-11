Some claim EPA proposal could put burden on the poor

Some leaders are calling foul on proposed regulations that could make the poor even poorer. The goal is to help the environment. But others say it will hurt your bank account.

"Actually, as of now, I try to keep my bills down," said resident Jonathan Cole.

Energy costs take a big chunk out of most families' budgets.With chilly temps on the way, Cole says he'll keep looking for ways to cut corners.

"I usually put on more clothes and I keep my heat off, I'm just like that," explained Cole. "So I know what's going on and I try to save my money in spite of it being cold."

Now, a proposed government regulation could trigger higher prices for you. Here's the deal, the EPA wants to reduce carbon emissions at power plants.

The 60 Plus Association joined Congressman Gregg Harper to unveil a new report about the potential impact of that.

"We need to stand up for our seniors and help them in their goal to live within their means and on the income that they have," described Harper. "And not have an increase in prices."

60 Plus says the Clean Power Plan could raise energy prices by more than 11%.

The EPA disagrees. Its focus is on addressing the risks of climate change. The website explains it like this, "This proposal will maintain an affordable, reliable energy system, while cutting pollution and protecting our health and environment now and for future generations."

Officials and groups have until the first of December to voice their concerns. Meanwhile, folks are keeping a close eye on their costs.

"Utility bills are already high," added Cole. "And to have an impact like that again that makes it worse for the people who are low income."



Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

