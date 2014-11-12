Jackson airport has resumed normal operations, no bombs found

No bombs were found at the Jackson-Evers International Airport but emergency responders remain on alert at the they resume normal operations.Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2:09 p.m. someone called in a threat, claiming bombs were on an inbound American Airlines flight, in the airport's terminal and in a parking garage.

"The individual on the call suggested that there was an explosive device on the aircraft destined for Jackson," said Bonnie Wilson, Interim CEO of Jackson Municipal Airport Authority. "Later in the call he also recommended that there was a possible bomb threat in our parking garage and in the terminal itself."

Passengers on the threatened flight were notified of the situation. The inbound aircraft landed safely, was parked in remote location away from the terminal building and swept by K9 units provided by the FBI. No passengers were harmed and no threat device was found.

"We searched the area with the priority on the aircraft first, because that's where the initial threat came from," said Wilson. "As we got further information from the caller we expanded that search."

Several law enforcement units have responded, including the FBI, Transportation Security Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Jackson Police Department, the Flowood Police Department, the Pearl Police Department and the Rankin County Sheriff's Office.

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance activated the bomb disposal unit and bomb-sniffing canines to provide assets to the Jackson Airport Authority and to assist federal agencies to neutralize the threat.

The situation did concern some travelers.

"Very very unsettling," said Tanishia Beacham, from Oklahoma City. "You're going about your day, get to the airport and it's a bomb threat and I landed not even eight hours ago."

All airport operations resumed normally and extra security will be on hand Thursday.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

