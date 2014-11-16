Fans pack local bars to watch MSU/Alabama game

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are recovering from their first loss of the season against rival Alabama.

Despite the loss, there was some silver lining for local businesses.

Local bars around town filled up to watch one of the most anticipated games in college football.

"You know it's a rivalry, but it's all about Mississippi. Let's put MS on a list where we are not at the bottom," said Ryan Montgomery, a MSU fan.

Going into the game, Mississippi State was ranked number one, but they could not remain dominant over Alabama.

Still, fans were proud.

"I can't tell you how proud it makes me, I feel good every day, wearing the maroon and the white I really feel good," said John Clements from Ridgeland.

One winner Saturday night, was Capitol Grill, who saw a big business boom Saturday.

"It's amazing for us economically, I mean traditionally we make more money during football season, but this year it's a meteoric rise with Mississippi State being number one," said India Gammill, manager of Capitol Grill.

For the first time in years, bulldogs are having a pretty phenomenal season.

"The elevation of football on a college level that Mississippi hasn't seen before or hasn't seen in a long time and we're excited about it and we don't want nothing, but the best," Wayne Divine explained.

"It's nice like to finally be number one. I mean not even number one, just being like a great team. I feel like we deserve it," said Mary Darby Matthews, a MSU senior.

And despite Saturday's loss, fans still feel like they are on top and that's a win-win for them and local businesses.

"This is our year, ain't nothing better than being a bulldog fan right now, #1 in the nation, hailstate,” said Harris Crisler.

"We really appreciate it. It means the world to us and hopefully we'll come back. And hopefully we'll come back from this and still see state in the top," Gammill explained.





