New owners of Metrocenter Mall discuss changes, upgrades

Mayor Tony Yarber said he looks forward to reviewing the development plan of Jackson Commons LLC, the company that has acquired the Metrocenter, Mississippi's largest enclosed mall.Yarber met with the developers on Monday. The first plan of action is to clean up the area surrounding the mall to attract new tenants.

“They're going to develop a plan and make it known to us in the coming months. The first action they've committed to is to clean up the area to make it presentable to the current tenants and enhance efforts to recruit new tenants. This is a progressive group of investors,” Yarber said. “We feel that they are going to be community-oriented.”

Bill McChester, small business owner of "Just 4 You," a custom design store across the street says traffic could be better at his business if those revitalization plans come into fruition.

"We're just hopping that we can get more business to come to the area to attract more businesses as well as more customers," said McChester.

Metrocenter mall has lost quite a few tenants in recent years.

"The lack of stores, we don't really have any good stores," said Kayla Davis of Jackson. "The only thing we have really to look forward to is City Gear."

Developers said initial plans call for substantial infrastructure improvements, including upgrades to the mall's exterior, signage and roads.

Residents of West Jackson hope the renovations will become a reality because they don't want to see the mall close.

"So many businesses have moved out," said Naomi Wright. "I think it will be awesome to get more stores back out here where we don't have that far to drive like to Pearl or Northpark Mall.

Metrocenter was built in 1978 and underwent extensive renovations in 1993.



