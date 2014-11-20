Bill Cosby Comedy Show still scheduled for Jackson

Bill Cosby is still scheduled to perform in the Capital City next year, but with the rape allegations against him back in the media, we wondered if people will go and support him.



The latest woman coming forward in the plethora of allegations is model, Janice Dickinson. She claims Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her back in the 1970s.



The comedian remains silent about the allegations and continues to move forward with his comedy tour. However, Some people feel the allegations will soon create some backlash.



"It does hurt them and it hurts them who want to go and see them," said Barbara Marshall of Jackson.



Cosby is scheduled to perform at Thalia Mara hall in February and Jackson's spokesperson Shelia Byrd says the show is still scheduled to happen. But whether people will attend is still in question.





"I think it probably won't affect ticket sales that much in Jackson, said Laurilyn Fortner of Fondren. "I imagine that he's pretty popular whether I think there's any truth in it that will come out - I'm sure but it's possible."

"Some would go. No I wouldn't go because, you know, I feel like if you're going to stand for something, stand for something that's right and be good and honest about it, not just beating around the bush," explained Marshall.



National Artists Corporation is the company promoting the tour. A spokesperson didn't have a comment about the allegations but says Cosby's shows have been selling out with great reviews.



"At the end of the day he is a good comedian and he has stood for many positive things, other topics. So there's been other things that he has done that has been good," said Joseph Daniels of Jackson.



The show is scheduled for February 26. Ticket prices range from $40 to $75 dollars on Ticketmaster.



