Bill Cosby Comedy Show still scheduled for Jackson

Bill Cosby is still scheduled to perform in the Capital City next year, but with the rape allegations against him back in the media, we wondered if people will go and support him.

The latest woman coming forward in the plethora of allegations is model, Janice Dickinson. She claims Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her back in the 1970s.

The comedian remains silent about the allegations and continues to move forward with his comedy tour.

However, Some people feel the allegations will soon create some backlash.

"It does hurt them and it hurts them who want to go and see them," said Barbara Marshall of Jackson.

Cosby is scheduled to perform at Thalia Mara hall in February and Jackson's spokesperson Shelia Byrd says the show is still scheduled to happen.

But whether people will attend is still in question.