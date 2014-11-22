Firefighters battle brush fire in west Jackson

Brush fire (Source: WLBT)

It took hours for Jackson firefighters to contain a brush fire that happened early Saturday afternoon.



Crews were dispatched to Blackwell Lane and Cynthia Road for reports of a brush fire. Officials tell us the fire spread over several acres in Jackson.



Saturday early evening, firefighters put out hot spots. At one point, the fire did start spreading rapidly.



There were no people or animals injured, but we talked to those who lease the land, who say they are thankful it didn't make a turn for the worse.



"I watch it spread towards County Line Road and there are some houses right across the swamp there and I don't know if it made it up close to people in those houses or not, and there's another horse barn over there," said Gus Bronson, Sr.



Fire investigators are still determining what caused the blaze.



Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

