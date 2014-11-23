Multiple accidents on I-20 near Edwards cause backups

Interstate 20 in both directions is back to normal after a number of accidents Sunday afternoon outside of Edwards.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Hinds County Sheriff's Department worked the accidents. They happened within an hour and a half of one another and miles apart.

MHP Trooper Eric Henry said just around 1 p.m. a Toyota Tundra was pulling a U-Haul trailer westbound when the trailer started to fishtail.

The driver, Nilam Patel, lost control and struck a guardrail. He was not injured.

The second accident happen around 1:05 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 near Edwards. A Chevrolet Silverado ran off the road and struck a tree. The driver was taken to UMC with injuries.

The third accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on I-20 westbound near Edwards, when a Cadillac Escalade was rear ended by a Hyundai Tucson. Four people were inside the Escalade, three of them were taken to River Regions. The drive of the Hyundai was not injured.

The highway is back open and traffic is running smoothly.

