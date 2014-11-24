Leake County Sheriff says he started Epps' investigation

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner says he started the investigation that cost Chris Epps his job as Corrections Commissioner.



In an interview with the Clarion-Ledger, Waggoner said it involved a case against Walnut Grove warden Grady Sims.



He called U.S. Attorney John Dowdy for advice, after an investigator told him that the case was being closed.



Epps' attorney, John Colette, says he understands MDOC finished the investigation and asked for Sims' dismissal.



A federal grand jury charged Sims with sexually assaulting a female inmate.



He entered a guilty plea in 2012 to witness intimidation.



