Grand jury reaction: "This is a continuation of legalized lynching"

Monday evening, Jackson residents responded to the St. Louis Grand Jury's “no indictment” decision in the shooting death of Michael Brown.

For months we've waited for some clarity in Ferguson. Monday, around 8:15 p.m., we finally got it.

Officer Darren Wilson, the man initially accused for Brown's death, will not face any charges.

"I think it was bad judgment,” said Robert Barksdale of Attala County. “If he (Officer Darren Wilson) was in the wrong I think he should pay for it.



Human rights attorney Adofo Minka says he expected this decision.

"An indictment of Darren Wilson is an indictment of the entire system and the way that it operates," said Minka who has worked human rights cases for years.

Cases like Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin have gained much of the public's interest, but we wondered why?

"It's a historic thing," explained Minka. "This is a continuation of legalized lynching. "Basically they use to use the rope and the tree, now people are being murdered extra judicially."

"I believe in our Justice system," said Caroline Quarles of Fondren. "It's a loss of someone's child but then there is also every American should have an opportunity to be innocent until proven guilty so I hope that we will have a peaceful acceptance."

"Prayer to me is the best thing which people don't often take that route," said Lamonica Powell of northeast Jackson. "But rioting, burning things is not going to solve the problem."

Minka hopes this decision will raise awareness to what he calls a bigger issue in America.