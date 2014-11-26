Northeast Jackson residents hear about possible futures for the Colonial Country Club

Pretty soon, residents of northeast Jackson will know what's going to replace Jackson's Colonial Country Club.

Earlier this year, the doors of the Colonial Country Club closed, and a new owner stepped in.

Tuesday night, a meeting organized by Dorsey Carson, candidate for the Ward 1 city council seat, gave residents the chance to say what they would like to see there.

"It would be wonderful to have a park where we felt comfortable walking, where people can feel comfortable coming to meet and shop and play," said Deirdra Harris-Glover, who's been living in the neighborhood since 2012.

Carson has been in contact with the new owner of the property, Bo Lockhard of Shreveport, Louisiana. Lockhard bought the 153-acre property over the summer and has applied to rezone the property.

"It's all just ideas right now,"said Carson. "They're open to a lot of different ideas, including some of them which we didn't even discuss tonight, which is potential for the only public school that actually has part of a golf program.”

Talks are early right now, but they're considering building a middle school, an assisted living and residential development, and possibly commercial properties.

“What I would like to see, a preservation of the green space, if we can have mixed use development with retail, additional single family houses and maybe even an assisted living complex.” said Kimberly Hilliard, a Northeast Jackson resident.

"The number one reason we lose middle class families is education, so part of what we discussed tonight (Tuesday) is a potential middle school where families don't feel like they need to move to Rankin and Madison Counties in order to stay in the community," Carson explained. "It affects home ownership, it affects property values. All of those things are huge for this community."



The new owners will go before the city planning and zoning board on their application for rezoning December 17.



