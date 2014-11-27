3OYS Update: Woman receives car title after months of hassle

A woman who bought a used car from a local car dealer finally received her title after months of hassle. Brittany Walker bought her car in June. It took her nearly six months to get the results she wanted.



We first told you about Walker in October. She was one of two women who bought cars from local dealerships in Byram and never received titles. Walker purchased her vehicle from JHDH vehicle pros in Byram.



"I never thought I would have to go through this whole situation," said Walker. "I thought it would be easy. I paid for the car I get the title, and unfortunately that wasn't the case with me."



Determined to get some answers, after months of no title, Walker contacted the Department of Revenue.



"I was informed that the dealer did not turn over the proper documents for me to receive my title," said Walker. "Therefore I filed a complaint with the Department of Revenue and once I filed that complaint they sent letters to me and the dealer.”



The Department of Revenue then told Walker she had to contact the title bonding company, Western Surety Company.



"Told them my situation and told them that I wanted to file a claim against my dealers bond,” Walker said. "In order to file the claim against his bond, it had to be in writing and I had to submit documents associated with the vehicle, bill of sale registration, basically provide proof that I did purchase the vehicle."



After months of phone calls, letters and waiting, Walker finally got some good news. She received paperwork stating she finally owns her car.



She's speaking out to help others who maybe going through a similar situation.



"It's not always necessary that you may have to hire an attorney," said Walker. "you can probably do this yourself with the right information.