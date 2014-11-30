Ole Miss, MSU fans on Egg Bowl 2014

The Egg Bowl is a huge tradition in Mississippi. The rivalry has been around for more than 100 years.

One fan said it best...he said you're either a rebel or a bulldog and let me tell you the trash talking started early on The Grove.

It's one of the most popular tailgating atmospheres in college football.

The the golden egg is what both MSU and Ole Miss fought hard for in Saturday's Egg Bowl, but the Rebels got the win.

"It's great to have the Egg Bowl back in Oxford. I mean we're all really excited about the win," said Lindsey Castle, Ole Miss fan.

"It feels wonderful because, it belongs in Oxford, hotty toddy," added Ole Miss fan Jane Hubbard.

Earlier fans from both teams packed The Grove for tailgating. The rivalry has history dating back to their first match up in 1901.

"It doesn't even amount to the Alabama game it's just the people are more excited, more enthusiastic a great opportunity to prove their the best in the state," said student Ralpheal Patton.

"The game is off the chart, we're making history today," Larry Cox of Jackson said.

It didn't matter your age, the Egg Bowl is a tradition many families participate in.

"We're ready for hotty toddy to come in, fins up shoot'em down," said high school senior Shawn Williams.

"Wow, it's been going on for quite a while. There's no middle ground you're either a rebel or a bulldog," said Ole Miss fan Charlie Ables.

Reporter: This has been such a big rivalry how does it feel to be on top?

Ethel Gibbs, Ole Miss fan, "You know it feels great. I heard a couple of cowbells in there, but you know what we defeated them there is no reason to ring those cowbells."

