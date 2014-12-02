Janay Rice interview opens up domestic violence conversation

It was seen across the nation, the infamous elevator fight between NFL star, Ray Rice and his wife Janay Rice. For the first time, Janay Rice spoke exclusively to the Today Show's Matt Lauer about the incident Monday morning.



The exchange sparked a nationwide conversation about domestic violence.



"Seeing the man that I love having everything ripped up from under him, it made me angry," said Rice.



"There was no preparing us for that at all. When I saw that, it was horrible. You can't make excuses for anything but we were highly intoxicated and in the moment you're not thinking."



Sandy Middleton, Executive Director for the Center for Violence Prevention says she sees cases like Rice every day and expected some of her responses.

"She just simply adopted his story and just kind of furthered his perspective on everything to the public, it's just really sad," Middleton explained. "It wasn't just the violent incident. It was the total lack of respect he had for her after the fact."





Middleton also spoke about why she felt Rice stayed in the relationship.



"A lot of times that's why they do stay because they don't have many options," added Middleton.



We went to the streets to get the public's opinion about Rice's interview.



"I don't believe that it's about her being a victim, I think it's about her income, the interruption of her income, if he can't regain a place on anybody's team, said Tawana Lacey of north Jackson. "I don't think it has anything to do about her being embarrassed or the spectacle that has come from it."



"She acknowledge what he did was absolutely wrong. I thought that was great," said Lorinda Kress of Fondren. "I also like the part where she said some of her behavior that night wasn't correct. The only issue I take with it is that he isn't serving any jail time no charges filed."



Middleton says the interview opened up a national conversation about domestic violence that will hopefully save someone's life.



"We want victims to understand it's not their fault and it doesn't matter how much society wants to blame the victim," Middleton explained. "In so many instances it's not the victims fault and there is help, and there is.”



