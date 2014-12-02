Some Mississippi leaders want Common Core gone

Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves wants to scrap the standards that schools have been phasing in for the past few years known as Common Core."I completely agree with the notion that our previous standards were not good enough," explained Reeves. "I also believe that our current standard, Common Core, is not good enough for Mississippi either."Reeves said he's watched the implementation closely. Oklahoma had its federal waiver taken away when it dropped Common Core. It's since been returned. But Reeves said it was the final straw for him."What we saw happen in Oklahoma recently convinced me that the Obama administration and the U.S. Department of Education have hijacked Common Core," Reeves said.Reeves is proposing a task force be formed. He'd like teachers, parents and subject matter experts to be part of that process."I don't think they need to start from scratch," described Reeves. "I think what they need to do is take the standards that have been used in a lot of other states."But the State Board of Education and State Superintendent say they "have grave reservations about changing the playbook in the middle of the game."They also said in a joint statement:

Education groups like Mississippi First share in those worries.



"Mississippi has consistently been ranked at the bottom of education and we believe that has a lot to do with our low standards that we set for students," said Anglea Bass, Deputy Director of Policy at Mississippi First. "We're extremely concerned about a step backwards."



Governor Phil Bryant praised Reeves Tuesday for introducing an alternative solution. In the process, he disagreed with the Department of Education.



"What the Superintendent needs to understand is that she's not in charge of public education in Mississippi," Bryant commented. "The public is, and if the public and the state of Mississippi does not appreciate or desire a Common Core curriculum, then we're going to do away with it."

Lt. Governor Reeves says he'd like the task force to work with the Department of Education in creating new high standards for Mississippi students.



Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.