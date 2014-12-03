JSU hosts 3rd annual "Holiday Under the Stars"

We are weeks away from Christmas, a very festive time of the year, and many families and even local universities are getting into the holiday spirit. Many came out for Jackson State University's third annual, “Holiday Under the Stars.”"I really enjoy it," said JSU freshman Paris Coleman. "The campus has never looked this pretty and the lights are nice."

Folks enjoyed live music, refreshments, and train rides.



"We truly enjoy Christmas, it's our favorite time of the year," said Sheryl Collins of Clinton. "It's cold and we love to see Santa and the lights and you know just the family holidays is just really wonderful so we really enjoy it."



Kids also got the chance to take their picture with Santa. Organizers say it's the one time a year Jackson State University says thank you to the public for their support.



"We just absolutely wanted to invite everyone out to come and have a good time," said Jackson State University Events Coordinator Shannon Easter. "You know children are the hearts of JSU and we wanted them to know that, so this is our special gift from Jackson State to the community."

The event draws people from all over the state.



"We're actually from Belzoni MS and she invited us to come out, said it was going to be nice and it's wonderful," said Chasity White of Belzoni, MS.



Organizers hope the success from the event continues in years to come.

