More allegations of neglected horses, this time in Hinds County

More allegations have surfaced of malnourished, mistreated horses, but this time it's in Hinds County.

Captain Dan Smith of the Hinds County Sheriff Department says calls came in about a property on Tom Collins Road where a number of horses are in bad shape.





Deputies and Animal Control went out to the property to check on the livelihood of dozens of horses.

"We hadn't seen any that were injured like some of those in Copiah County," said Captain Smith. "That's the reason I got them checking them all. "If they are, then he got 24 hours to get them to the vet and get us proof or we gonna give him a ticket for neglecting an animal."



Although deputies didn't find any dead horses on the property, Captain Smith said many of them looked frail.

"He (Owner) will turn around and try to feed them, fatten them up, put some weight on them then turn around and try to resell them," said Captain Smith.

Since Sunday, horse activists have been furious at the images out of Copiah County and now allegations of more mistreatment.

"They're being traded and sold for strictly profit and I have to think that were these, when they came to auction, were they not documented correctly. Did they not have vaccinations or health checks." said Sandra Tomasco, an horse activist from Oregon.

Mississippi Board of Animal Health states horses must be tested and approved before being sold, but horse activists say a lot of times the guidelines aren't regulated.

"I can say it's an epidemic in Oklahoma too," said Tomasco. "You know, it seems like there's this continued epidemic where people are buying these horses and they end up in these situations over and over again."

Hinds County authorities says an investigation is ongoing. If you have any information please contact the Hinds County Sheriff's Department.

