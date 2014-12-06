Local Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Host Christmas Shopping Spree

It's the season to give back and members of a local fraternity helped some less fortunate kids Saturday afternoon.The men of the Canton-Madison Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity celebrated its 12th anniversary by hosting a shopping spree for kids at the Walmart in Madison.The kids were selected from Sunnybrooks Children's Home. They were able to pick out toys, clothes, coats and electronics.Organizers said their mission is to help those and need and this aligns with that mission."Anytime we are able to give we put our hearts and souls into it. We are a small chapter, but as you can see my brothers showed up for support and we chase the kids down the isles to make sure they got everything they needed or wanted today. So we feel actually very good when we're able to give back," said Robert Lock, Polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi Canton-Alumni Chapter.

The organization has been providing gifts for kids for the past six years.

