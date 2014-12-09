Large sinkhole fixed thanks to '3 On Your Side'

A water main break in one Jackson community has residents and business owners fed up and a call to Three On Your Side got them the results they longed for.



William Turner owns Delores Fish House on Prosperity and Hull Street, but says business has been slow because of a massive sinkhole in front of his restaurant. He says it's been there for weeks.



“People get to the stop sign, see it and keep on going,” said Turner. “It's affected my business a lot.”



City officials say the sinkhole is caused by a six inch deep water main break. The sinkhole has not only affected Turner, but people who live in the neighborhood. We found a man who got a flat tire from it.



“I mean, we are paying extra taxes. Where is it going?" the unidentified man asked.



While our cameras were rolling, a van carrying senior citizens got stuck in it, leaving those passengers stuck for hours.



"People stop and get out and look at their car and make sure they don't have no flat or their front end line don't be torn out of place, said resident Corey Anderson. "You can actually break your axle.”

"We called the city three or four times," Turner explained. "They said they was going to get somebody out here, but as you can see, no one has come out. They haven't even come and put a cone out here."



However, city officials say their records show no one has reported the sinkhole.



Immediately after we inquired about it, Public Works employees came out to take a look. Within minutes they started working on the water main break.



As for the seniors inside of that van, all of them were transported safely.



Turner says if it wasn't for 3 On Your Side, he could be still waiting to see some results.



"If you got some problems, call Three on Your Side and get some action done," he said.



