Burglary suspect arrested In Terry

A burglary suspect is in jail thanks to teamwork between the community and law enforcement. Eighteen-year-old Zackary Alexander is charged with house burglary.Jackson Police say the burglary happened on Berkley Drive in Eastover. Immediately after the burglary, a neighbor recognized the car used in the crime, tried to chase it down and called it in to police.Investigators say a trace of that car led them to a home on Garett Road in Terry. Police arrested two juveniles and one adult and took them in for questioning. An officer on scene says they believe the adult was the one who committed the crime.They confiscated watches, jewelry and even a gun. Neighbors are relieved at the outcome."I'm very thankful that they got them especially with me living inches away from the person who allegedly committed the crime," said Candice Hay, who lives in the neighborhood. "I mean, I hope these allegations aren't true about the young man because he seemed like you know just a nice young guy but you just sometimes you don't know who your neighbors are.”Jackson Police say during the holidays, burglaries happen more frequently.