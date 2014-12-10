Suspects arrested and questioned for Family Dollar robbery - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Suspects arrested and questioned for Family Dollar robbery

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) - Jackson Police have arrested three men in connection to an armed robbery. Just before 9:00 pm Tuesday night, the men were arrested at a church on Briarwood and Keele Street.

Police say the men are believed to be involved in an armed robbery of the Family Dollar on Raymond Road. They were taken downtown to police headquarters for questioning.

