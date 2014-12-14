Neighbors talk about father fatally shooting son

Jackson Police were investigating the Capitol City's latest homicide Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said a father shot and killed his son after an argument.

JPD Officer Colendula Green said around 12:45 p.m. Sunday at 2361 Queens Road Avenue, a 63-year-old fatally shot his 40-year-old son with a 22. Caliber gun.

Police aren't giving many details at this time, but Officer Green also said the father, Willie McCall, has been charged with murder.

Investigators said McCall shot his son, Evvron McCall in the head just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

This is the 66th homicide so far this year in Jackson.

Neighbors told us they heard McCall and his son arguing heavily at the home and shortly after heard gunfire.

"I just heard a lot of arguing and shortly after I heard two shots, said neighbor Michael Robinson.

Reporter: How do you feel that this happened?

"Probably like any other death you know. You just feel it in your heart , you know it just saddens you that's all I can say you know," Robinson added.

Now we don't know what McCall and his son were arguing about, but police are investigating.

Neighbors said the victim did have children and was released from prison and trying to get his life back on the right track.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.