Man killed by law enforcement officers wanted in previous crimes

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the identity of the man killed by law enforcement on Sunday.Trooper Eric Henry says 23-year-old Michael D. Sulton was the man involved in a Madison County carjacking that ended in gunfire, and with his death.

We've also learned that, back in October, Jackson police named Sulton as a suspect in the armed robbery and shooting of 58-year-old Lamar Joseph.

Joseph was an ATM technician and was at a Fortification Street convenience store at the time of the incident.



On Sunday, several departments assisted in the chase and incident involving Sulton.



Police say it all started when the man carjacked a person at a Kangaroo gas station on Main Street in Madison.



"A firearm was displayed; it was an armed carjacking," said Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker.



The suspect then took off in the white Mercedes truck and a police chase ensued.



"During the pursuit the suspect rammed one of the Ridgeland Police Department vehicles, came to a stop in front of the Macs Grocery Store on Highway 51," Tucker added.



Witnesses said they then saw a man running behind the store.



"Out of no where a male ran by really quickly and hit the side of my car as he was making the corner and then the police were everywhere. And all of a sudden he ran around the corner behind the grocery store and I heard all these gunshots like crazy," said Amanda Hutchison, a witness to the incident.



Sheriff Tucker says that's when the suspect fired shots at officers, hitting two Ridgeland police cruisers.



Customers were held inside of the store until it was deemed safe.



"It was very frightening and there were some little kids in there. I could tell they were shaken up," Hutchison added.



"Nobody wants to take a life, but we certainly have to protect others in the process. So it's very unfortunate incident, but in the end of the night the good guys go home and a community is safe," Tucker added.



The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case. The bureau says 4 officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.



