Retired Chancery Judge dies

Retired Chancery Judge Ray H. Montgomery has passed away after a brief illness.Judge Montgomery, 79, of Canton began his public service as Madison County tax assessor, serving 1964 to 1971. He served in the Mississippi Senate 1972 to 1978. He took the bench as chancellor of the 11th Chancery District on Jan. 1, 1979, serving until he retired Dec. 31, 1994.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. . Wednesday, Dec. 17, at First Baptist Church in Canton. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton. Graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 in Cato Cemetery, Johns, Mississippi.He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dorothy Gill Montgomery, brother Alvin Douglas Montgomery Jr., and many nieces, nephews and friends.