DUI checkpoints happening throughout Hinds County

The holidays are in full swing and local law enforcement is working long hours to make sure you are indeed safe on those roads.Clinton Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff's Department hosted DUI checkpoints throughout the county Saturday.It's part of the department's “Drive Sober or Get Pulled over Campaign.”The local police departments do this periodically throughout Hinds County to make sure that people aren't driving impaired.These next few weeks, a lot of you all will be attending Christmas and New Year's Eve parties and police stress safety."We're making sure everybody is wearing a seatbelt, making sure these children are being buckled up as well and other safety violations that we may see, but another thing we are making awareness to the community that we are out here to serve them and we are making sure everybody is being safe," said Officer Chip Roberts, Clinton Police Department.The checkpoints took place at various locations throughout Hinds County."It's better to be safe than sorry, the keeps everybody safe and they just want to make sure you're following all the rules, all the laws just to keep not only everybody safe but yourself," said Hannah Purvis.Officials stress if you are going to be drinking at a holiday party, get a designated driver ahead of time. Jackson Taxi is offering rides New Year's Eve. Call them at (601) 292-1100.