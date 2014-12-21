MHP speaks about fatal Holmes County accident

Holmes County Coroner Dexter Howard confirmed the deaths of four people involved in the one-vehicle accident in Holmes County Sunday.

According to Howard, the victims, Shamar Walden, 26; Tyrone Williams, 30; Jorel Johnson, 29, and Royce Mayze, 34, were all Lexington residents.

Officials said accident occurred on Highway 17, about two miles south of the Acona Community.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Corporal Tony Dunn said all four victims died at the scene.

Dunn said 31-year-old Ledetric McGee of Horn Lake, the driver, was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with very serious, possibly life threatening injuries.

Officials said McGee was in surgery Sunday evening.

Dunn said, "Probably the worse that I've seen this year."

"They actually were thrown out right after the vehicle made impact on the embankment. The car actually traveled several feet away from where the bodies were," Dunn added.

Officials said the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 17, when it left the right shoulder of the roadway, continued driving in a ditch, jumped a creek and collided with an embankment. Dunn said the vehicle then overturned several times, ejecting all five of its passengers.

He says officials will reconstruct the accident to find out what exactly caused the fatalities.

In the meantime, he stresses safety for those traveling this holiday season.

"(Highway) 17 is a narrow two lane highway. If you're not familiar with it when you're traveling, has a bunch of curves. You got a bunch of hills going through there and it can be pretty dangerous, if you don't travel the normal speed that you need to be traveling on the highway," Dunn said.

It is unclear at this point, what time the accident occurred, but officials believe it happened overnight.

Dunn said around 9:30 a.m. Sunday state troopers, Holmes County Deputies and Holmes County Fire Rescue officials were dispatched to the scene.

Dunn told us they were told a hunter found the accident scene and called authorities.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation's Accident Investigation Team are handling this death investigation.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.