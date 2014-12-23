Flowood Police: Woman carjacked at knife point

Flowood Police are searching for a man who allegedly carjacked a woman with a knife outside a Bed, Bath and Beyond Monday evening.Around 6:30 p.m., investigators say the woman had just left the store and got inside her car, when the suspect threatened her with a knife, dragged her out of the car and stole both the vehicle and her purse.Flowood Police and the Rankin County Sheriff's Department responded. The woman was not injured. Investigators were able to locate the victim's car thanks to a GPS application on her cell phone."Approached her with a knife, drug her out of the vehicle, stole the vehicle from "Bed, Bath and Beyond," said Sgt. Clint Hatch with the Flowood Police Department. "We were able to recover and locate the vehicle outside The Blake, beside JCP here. The only thing that's missing is her purse and an undisclosed about of currency."As we get closer to Christmas, police say these crimes can be more frequent so it's always important to stay alert."Tell everybody to mind their surroundings and be very vigilant about who's around, what they're doing," said Sgt. Hatch. "Any suspicious activity, to call into the police department let them know because we have units out around the mall area to check it out. Even if you think it's nothing, just call in. We'll be sure to come and help you out."Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Flowood Police Department or Crime Stoppers.