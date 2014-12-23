Teenager with violent past arrested after Flowood carjacking - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Teenager with violent past arrested after Flowood carjacking

Posted by Courtney Ann Jackson, Anchor/Statewide Reporter
Eddie Devine, Jr. Source: Flowood PD Eddie Devine, Jr. Source: Flowood PD
Marshiquita Marshall Source: Flowood PD Marshiquita Marshall Source: Flowood PD
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
FLOWOOD, MS (Mississippi News Now) - A teenager out on bond after a Jackson rape case is back behind bars. This time he was arrested by Flowood Police and charged with one count of carjacking. 

Just after 6:00 Monday night, a woman leaving the Flowood Bed, Bath and Beyond was carjacked. Police say Devine had a knife with him, took the woman's keys and stole the car. It was located soon after at the nearby retirement community, The Blake. That was thanks to GPS on the woman's phone that was left in the car.

Fingerprints from car the matched Eddie Devine, Jr's.

In April, Jackson Police said 16-year-old Eddie Devine, Jr. and another teen carjacked a 29-year-old woman from the Hallmark Gardens Apartments. Devine was charged with kidnapping, carjacking, sexual battery and rape. He has since been granted bond.

Marshiquita Marshall was also charged in the crime as an accessory after the fact and conspiracy to commit carjacking.

Flowood Police Chief Johnny DeWitt admits the crime is unusual for the area.

"Officers were already all over the parking lot because of our beefed up patrol at this time of year and people everywhere at 6:05,” said Chief DeWitt. “I mean, it was traffic everywhere."

Now, police are asking shoppers to take to heart the warnings they hear every year.

"A victim is never at fault because of something people say they did or they didn't do,” explained DeWitt. “We just don't want people to become victims."

There are extra officers flashing their lights and making their presence known around the Flowood shops today.

Previous story on Eddie Devine, Jr.: Young teens charged with kidnapping and rape will likely face additional charges

