Recovery efforts begin for Marion County after severe storm

Several emergency response teams and police and sheriff departments across the state will assist in recovery efforts starting Wednesday morning. Source: WLBT Source: WLBT Our crew got a first-hand view of the damage as we were escorted by Mississippi Highway Patrol. Source: WLBT Source: WLBT

Cleanup begins in parts of Jones and Marion County this morning after a tornado and severe storms ripped through the area.



Several emergency response teams and police and sheriff departments across the state will assist in recovery efforts starting Wednesday morning.



Four people have died as a result of those storms and officials say there could be more victims.



"A tornado touched down just south of Columbia at East Barrett School Road and went right up 98, we got numerous businesses damaged or destroyed had two fatalities known,” said Charlie Connolly, Retired Director of Marion county Emergency Management



"We got businesses probably at least two to three miles damaged or destroyed," said Connolly.



Our crew got a first-hand view of the damage as we were escorted by Mississippi Highway Patrol.



It's one of many agencies assisting in the recovery efforts.



"We are here for Marion county whatever the chief, mayor, whatever they need we are going to do the best to provide for them," Trooper Brent Barfield, MHP, Troop J



"First thing in the morning we will do a damage assessment. We got search and rescue teams double checking make sure we haven't missed anybody," said Connolly.



A press conference will take place Wednesday to discuss recovery efforts. Governor Phil Bryant is expected to make an appearance.



Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

