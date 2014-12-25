Generous donations allow shelters to stay open this Christmas

The spirit of giving has overwhelmed Stewpot Ministries.

It's transformed their uncertainty about the future into joy this holiday season.



Assistant Director of Matt's House women's shelter, Geneva Jones, tried to stay positive while the question loomed of whether they'd have the money to stay open.



"I said, ladies, don't give up," explained Jones. "We gonna' make it. We gonna' make it and we're gonna' have a place for you all. It really didn't matter about the toys. We needed this house so we could keep our ladies and children off the street."



Donations have secured the shelter for the next year. It's giving the women more than just a roof over their head. Toy donations allowed Rebecca Wright to give her girls the kind of Christmas she couldn't have made happen on her own.



"This is like a winter wonderland for us," said Wright.



Wright calls Matt's House a blessing.



Wright: "I really was at the point of homelessness. You know, not having my own home."



Stewpot's men's shelter, Billy Brumfield House, was also in jeopardy of closing last month. A staff member can relate to the men he now helps everyday.



"I've been out there on the street on the holidays," admitted Wright. "It's been years before I ever even got a real Christmas present from somebody."



That makes Stewart Moore's perspective different this Christmas. He's a product of the Billy Brumfield House who's now an employee.



"When you do something good, you don't have to talk about it cause people see it," Moore said. "I believe that's why Stewpot got help to keep Billy Brumfield and Matt's House open. Because people can see the good that it's doing."



Some of the donations were from anonymous sources while others were from local businesses and a fraternity. A benefit concert was also held early this month to raise money for Stewpot.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.