YEAR IN REVIEW: City of Jackson special elections

Voting signs became common sights in the Capitol City this year.

It translates to changing faces on the Jackson City Council.



The first switch was at the top of the command chain. The election came after the death of Mayor Chokwe Lumumba in February.

Thirteen candidates qualified for the special election. They debated topics like crime, infrastructure and economic development.



The runoff came down to the late mayor's son Chokwe Lumumba and city councilman Tony Yarber.



"With my candidacy I offer the people's platform that my father ran on and that I co-authored," described Lumumba.



Yarber said the city didn't have the luxury of electing someone "who has a huge learning curve".



"I'm prepared to do it, we are ready to get this job done we are ready to walk into office at 7:15 and get to work on behalf of everyday citizens," explained Yarber.



Tony Yarber was declared the winner and is now serving as Mayor.



That opened up his Ward 6 council seat. Eight candidates put their name in the hat.

Tyrone Hendrix and Dennis Sweet were the final two. Hendrix won and was sworn in the next week.



The next special election wasn't the same kind of domino effect.

That time, Quentin Whitwell announced he was resigning. A field of six was narrowed down to Dorsey Carson and Ashby Foote.



Foote took home the victory and is the latest change-up on the council.



But yet another seat sits open.

Ward 3 councilwoman Larita Cooper-Stokes successfully ran to become a Hinds County Judge.



The special election for her position is set for January 27th. Kenneth Stokes says he will likely try to regain the seat his wife vacated.



It was originally his seat before he became a Hinds County Supervisor.



