Mother relives near death experience as daughter's condition improves

A four year old little girl who was trapped in a car under water for at least ten minutes, remains in the ICU at Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital.Helena White's parents talked exclusively to WLBT about the accident.

Chasity White teared up as she recalled a near death experience she had with her 4-year-old daughter, Helena. She was driving on Star Road in Rankin County, when she lost control of her car, ran off the road and flipped into high water.



"She wanted to show me a picture that she drew so I turned back and looked for like half a second and then I looked back and I was about to go off the road so I over corrected it," said White.



White's car was submerged in water, with little Helena trapped inside.



White screamed for help and neighbors rushed to her side.



"When you hear another mama screaming about my baby you're going, it don't matter, you just go," said Sherry Jackson, one of the people who came over to help.



Jackson and several other Good Samaritans lifted the wrecked car out of the water.



"We had to cut the seatbelt it took, they said five minutes, it seemed like an hour to get her out. It was terrifying. I got her out, she was limp and blue and I'm like oh my baby's dead," said White.



However, Helena survived.



She still has a long road to recovery.



"I'm hoping, I'm not as positive as everybody else because I'm still afraid I'm going to lose her. I wasn't there when the wreck happened, I felt helpless to her and I still do," said Ray White, Helena White's father.



Helena's parents want to thank the people who helped with their daughter's recovery, including Deputy Wade Spencer who performed CPR.



She says they were her guardian angels.



"Anybody in our shoes if they had been here they would have done the same thing," said Jackson.



Now the focus is getting Helena back where she used to be.



"Her birthday is next weekend, she's got a huge birthday party coming up it's just waiting on her we're going to celebrate," said White.



White says Helena suffered serious injuries, including water in her lungs and bruising.



Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.