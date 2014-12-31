Copiah County horses headed to safer ground - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Copiah County horses headed to safer ground

Thanks to efforts of horse organizations, 65 horses that were initially exposed to bad conditions in Copiah County are headed to safer ground. We've learned the horses are headed to their new home from Texas to Little Creek Ranch in Glen, Mississippi.

Last month, Alicia and Scott Armstrong made the startling discovering in Copiah County.

"It was a nightmare," said Alicia Armstrong. "I mean, there's no easy way around it. It was terrible." 

There were 100 horses in total, some of them in disturbing condition, and some even left for dead. The images went viral.

"I just saw it online, on Facebook and I didn't see anybody stepping up for them and I just saw the carcasses on the property and I didn't understand," said Renee Paxton, from the organization “Stop Shipping Our Horses to Slaughter.”

After last month's coverage, horse advocates rallied together to change these horses fate. We were told that some of them were headed to be slaughtered.

"I talked to Terry Figueroa with Arabian Rescue Mission and I asked her for help because we were not a 501C 3 yet," said Paxton.

Spearheaded by Figueroa, supporters raised $42,000 dollars to buy the horses.

"We have officially purchased these horses from the individual who owns them and we right now have them being transported to Little Creek Ranch, which is a wonderful place for them to go to. We have volunteers when they arrive." 

Organizations from Mississippi, Alabama and even Texas all pitched in.

"Horse folk are so tight knit and you know we thank God for that because there's so many of these cases all over the place that can be helped and this is the beginning," said Armstrong.

Donations are still needed. If you're interested please contact Renee Paxton.

If you are interested in adopting, fostering or have room at your rescue, download your application off the website Arabian Rescue Mission.

