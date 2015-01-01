2nd annual New Year's Eve gala helps local youth

Many people rung in the New Year at sponsored parties. One event in particular drew large crowds.It was the 2nd annual New Years Eve gala sponsored by 100 Black Men and the Hinds County Sheriff's Office Reserve Unit.There were two locations for the gala this year - on at the King Edward Hotel, the other across the street at Union Station.Twenty artists performed on two stages. Bands like Southern Comfort, Bobby Rush and Eddie Cotton performed.There was also a balloon drop at midnight.All of the proceeds go to scholarships for youth and benefits the Hinds County Sheriff's Office Reserve Unit."It's an opportunity so tonight we are raising funds for 100 Black Men to help with their scholarship efforts. The 100 Black Men there are in almost every single school within the Jackson Public School district. So we mentor every single week and we offer scholarship opportunities to almost every HBCU across the state of Mississippi," said Othor Cain, Organizer and Spokesperson for the Hinds County Sheriff's Office.

“You know the 100 black men use to do a New Year's Eve event a long, long time ago and we thought about bringing these two entities together. So this is our second year doing it as a joint venture and it's absolutely fantastic."

Cain says the organizers plan to continue the success from the event in years to come.



