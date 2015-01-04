Storm damage reported to MEMA across the state

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received initial reports of storm damage from several counties affected by severe weather.

Covington: Homes damaged trees and power lines down, flooding.

Jasper: Several homes severely damaged, trees and power lines down, flooding.

Jefferson Davis: Report of two house fires due to lightning strikes, flooding.

Lauderdale: Several homes damaged trees and power lines down, flooding.

Newton: Numerous trees and power lines down near the town of Chunky. I-20 east blocked by downed trees at Duffee Rd. Exit.

Oktibbeha: Trees and power lines down.

Damage assessments are ongoing.

MEMA urges the public to report damages to your local Emergency Management Agency.

For a list of contact numbers for your county, visit www.msema.org/local-ema.

For more information, go to MEMA's website at www.msema.org, or download the MEMA mobile app on your iOS or Android device.

There were no injuries reported.



Damage report updates will be released as they become available.



