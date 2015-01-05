Clean up continues in Jasper Co. after EF-2 tornado

Several families in Jasper County are without a home after an E-F 2 tornado touched down there during Saturday's storms.

Sunday, officials with Mema and Jasper County Emergency Management surveyed the damage.

Ten homes were damaged in total, but there were no fatalities or injuries.

Jalesa Bender showed reporter, Annette Peagler what was left of her home on County Road 20. She lived there for 23 years.

"We received a phone call stating that the tornado had touched down and that all of our stuff was gone, you know not really trying to believe it maybe some trees or something had fallen or something like that. We didn't think it would be this devastating," Bender explained. "Like the tornado was a blending machine...just got it up and just spat it out."

Veronica Cook also lost her home.

“I'm just taking it one day at a time,” said Cook. “Thankful everybody still has their lives and that's the most important thing you know.

JW Chapman says he saw the tornado pick up one of his mobile homes.

"We was on the porch and my wife got in the den and I saw my trailer on the other side rolling down through the woods down there and I said it's coming, it's here it's here," Chapman said.

Folks from all over Mississippi came to Jasper County to help recovery efforts.

"And as soon as I heard the news here we said well this is close enough at home here we need to jump in and help although we are in Columbia so we planning on bringing about 10 to 12 men to help Monday," said Larry Strite with Christian Aid Ministries.

It's that comradery that families, like Benders, say will help them get back to normal.

"We have plans to regroup ourselves and rebuild and start over fresh," Bender explained.

The Red Cross was on hand Sunday helping those families in need. Everyone affected from the storms has found housing.

