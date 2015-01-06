Jackson Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at an apartment building Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched to 425 Barksdale Street around 6:00 p.m.

Cedric Long, a maintenance worker, says two men over the age of 40 were arguing when the altercation turned physical.

"I just heard a scuffle and I came out and I saw two guys locked up in the hallway one was stabbed and I tried to help the other guy and break them up and we called police," Long explained. "There was blood on the door, blood on the wall, all around the hallway and the floor, that's what I'm cleaning up now.”

Long says the men were residents of the building and it's unclear what they were arguing about. He says he noticed two stab wounds on the victim.

Jackson Police have not responded to our requests about this incident yet.

Witnesses say the suspect fled from the scene.

If you have any information, call the Jackson Police Department.

