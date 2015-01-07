Madison PD looking for credit card thieves

A reward for up to $1,000 is being offered for any information that may help Madison Police arrest two credit card thieves.

Police say in these cases, one of the suspects posed as a shopper, to trick their victims.

"We've noticed in the cases they've seem to have the same pattern each time," said Assistant Police Chief Robert Sanders. "One gets a shopping cart and he pushes around like he's buying groceries and then the females turn to pick an item off the shelf. He doesn't take the whole purse, reaches in and grabs the wallet out."

At least three women fell victim at stores like the Kroger on Highway 51 and the Walmart in Madison.

"He meets up with a second individual gives the stolen credit cards to him and then he goes around to local businesses purchasing gift cards with the stolen credit cards," said Assistant Chief Sanders.

Local shoppers were stunned when reporter, Annette Peagler caught up with some of them Tuesday afternoon.

"Wow well you just have to be aware of your surroundings and what's going on and take nothing for granted," said Janice McBride of Madison.

Sanders believes the suspects may now be out of the state.

"We're working with local retail stores and we're actually able to right now track the gift cards back to Louisiana," added Sanders. "They've seemed to be used in the New Orleans area."

In order for you not to become a victim, police say to remain vigilant and aware of where your purse is at all times.

"You know they have a habit of setting the purse up on the top of the shopping cart. If they could actually put it down in the shopping cart closer to the back to where an individual actually have to reach over into the shopping cart," Sanders explained.

"Us being women we should be more vigilant when we're out by ourselves especially like I am today. I think we should make sure our purses are zipped up, secure on our arms," said McBride.

