Residents discuss safety concerns in Fondren, Belhaven

Monday night, safety was the major concern for many Fondren and Belhaven residents, following the driveway shooting in Belhaven just last week.

Jackson Police Spokesperson, Colendula Green confirms Carolyn Temple, the victim in that shooting, died late Monday night. She was attacked by two men while she was grabbing a trash can out of her friend's driveway.

"I think that was cruel and they followed her I heard from Meadowbrook to Belhaven," said Linda Manuel, a Fondren resident.

Manuel and other residents of Fondren packed St. James Episcopal Church Monday night.

Manuel has been a Fondren resident for 21 years and she says her safety is her top priority.

"To see more police cars in the neighborhood. I even wouldn't mind of the police would stop and ask questions or talk to the residents. I would appreciate that as well," Manuel explained.

Manuel attended this crime prevention meeting in Fondren to discuss solutions.

Representatives from Jackson Police and the Hinds County Sheriff's Department were there to address anyone's concerns.

"There's a shock value that's attached when somebody is victimized the way this woman was last week," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance.

"We'll make adjustments if we need to as far as the amount of patrol that we have in these neighborhoods, quite frankly we use a high visibility sort of approach all ready."

Chief Vance says there are things you can do also; such as making sure that your home is well lit and secure and by also looking out for your neighbors.

"This helps bring people back together and know they need to work together. The crime watch, the neighborhood watch programs. Look out for yourself and look out for your neighbors," said Bill Nation, who lives in Fondren and is on the Homeowner's Association Board.

This is something Manuel says she already does.

"I watch out for my neighbor houses and stuff like that, you know, and if I see anything that's going on that shouldn't be I call 911," Manuel explained.

Chief Vance encourages anyone who sees anything out of the ordinary to report it to police immediately.

He says the more community policing is done, the safer those neighborhoods could be.

