JPD Lieutenant passes away - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Melvin Bender. Source: Friend of family
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Sources close to WLBT confirm the passing of a Jackson Police Lieutenant. 

Friends of  Lieutenant Melvin Bender confirmed his death to us Sunday. 

He was 45 years old.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Jackson.

Visitation begins Tuesday at 1pm at Collins North Campus on Northside Drive.

